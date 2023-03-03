Rupert Murdoch, the owner of lyin' Fox News, just confessed that the network intentionally broadcast lies about "election fraud" and about Dominion voting machines. News hacks Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham also confessed that they knew the fraud claims were lies.

Next month, when the jury awards $1.6 billion in damages against propaganda network, the FCC should revoke Fox's broadcast license. Then the network will truly be known as Fox Noise.

Larry Bodine

Foothills