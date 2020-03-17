Letter: Franchise workers rights (March 14, 2020, editorial

Re: the March 14 article "Bad rule lets fast-food chains off the hook for workers' rights."
The Opinion column by professors Ellmore and Griffith about the application of their “Joint Employment” theory is, to say the least, disingenuous. While I have no stake in their fight, and probably agree with some or even many of their goals, it still seems improper for them to describe a Ninth Circuit decision in terms that would lead one to think that the decision is somehow new law – when it in fact is entirely consistent with longstanding law. They also elide reality (at least economic reality) in their description of legal franchising relationships, whether early in the legal relationship between franchisors and franchisees or later (and I’ll bet that franchisees have a lot more influence over legislators than franchisors); I have never been involved on either side, personally or professionally, but it would seem much more straightforward of them to state that what they want is a change from current law.
Vincent Flood
Northeast side
