Letter: "Fraud-it"
Letter: "Fraud-it"

For the New Oxford Pandemic Dictionary:

Fraud-it - Act or claim which is deceitful, 'trickery 'or cheating

Fraudate - Act of counting and recounting verified ballots

Fraudulater - One involved in the act of recounting verified ballots

Fraudsite - A website or location posting fake information

Fraudsternation - Outrage as to why a fraud is being perpetuated

Fraudaholic - a supporter of a conspiracy, such as "Stop the Steal" and conspiracy theories (QANON)

Fraudster - One pertuating a belief in false claims, such as the Arizona State Senate or many Republicans

Ted Morrison

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

