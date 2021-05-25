Letter: "Fraud-it"

For the New Oxford Pandemic Dictionary:
Fraud-it - Act or claim which is deceitful, 'trickery 'or cheating
Fraudate - Act of counting and recounting verified ballots
Fraudulater - One involved in the act of recounting verified ballots
Fraudsite - A website or location posting fake information
Fraudsternation - Outrage as to why a fraud is being perpetuated
Fraudaholic - a supporter of a conspiracy, such as "Stop the Steal" and conspiracy theories (QANON)
Fraudster - One pertuating a belief in false claims, such as the Arizona State Senate or many Republicans
Ted Morrison
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.