Letter: Free choice of doctors = Medicare for All
Letter: Free choice of doctors = Medicare for All

In her letter, “US must guard itself against socialism” (February 24, 2020), Joan Brown writes “We want freedom to choose our own doctors at an affordable cost to us”. I agree. Under the current system of private insurance we are forced to choose doctors and hospitals who are in constantly-changing networks. If one doctor at an “in-network” hospital is “out of network” we can receive enormous bills!

This is why I support Medicare for All. Under such a program there will be a single payer, but free choice of providers. People will be able to choose any doctor or hospital or other provider at no out-of-pocket cost.

Joshua Freeman, MD

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

