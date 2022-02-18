 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Free COVID tests Made in China
I was amazed when a friend brought it to my attention that our “free” tests are made in China. I checked my box and sure enough. There was the inscription on the side of the box. I also opened the box and all the items were marked: Made in China. I am a bit anxious how accurate these tests will be. I thought anything coming from a federal government distribution would also be covered by the current administration’s policy of MADE IN AMERICA. I am very disappointed. I wonder if the “free” masks will be from China.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

