Letter: Free Speech does not include inciting lawless action

The Supreme Court has held that "advocacy of the use of force" is unprotected when it is "directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action" and is "likely to incite or produce such action”.
On January 6, we saw an armed mob, newly incited by the president of the United States, march up Pennsylvania Avenue and rush the Capitol while Congress was IN SESSION - their purpose, take over both chambers.
We now find that the “leaders’ of this revolt were supported and paid by some of our country’s elected Representatives, using campaign funds.
If you are a Patriot and not a goon, rebel, or Judas, you should be ashamed of people such as Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Mark Finchem and Kelli Ward. You should be eager to have these names and those of Cruz, Rubio, Hawley, Brooks, Taylor Greene and Boebert, removed. These malcontents are spies and abettors for the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, QAnon and every neo-Nazi group of conspirators.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
