 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Free speech
View Comments

Letter: Free speech

  • Comments

I couldn't help but notice one of the submitted letters published Feb.23rd about the Democratic party's attempt to muzzle someone's free speech. I am not sure who they were alluding too but talking about the pot calling the kettle black. And I reference the senate Republicans censuring seven of their members for voting to impeach Trump for his roll in helping to incite the capital insurrection. Incidentally, the House should have included in their charges Trump's attempt at threating election officials in all the contested states, but that is another matter. Why are Senate and house members not allowed to vote their conscience and do what is morally right. Apparently both parties have the tradition of trapping their members to vote the party line. We need to do away with the two party system and make everyone run as an Independent.

Joe Malberg

Marana

fe. 23rd

Joe Malberg

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News