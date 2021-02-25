Letter: Free speech

I couldn't help but notice one of the submitted letters published Feb.23rd about the Democratic party's attempt to muzzle someone's free speech. I am not sure who they were alluding too but talking about the pot calling the kettle black. And I reference the senate Republicans censuring seven of their members for voting to impeach Trump for his roll in helping to incite the capital insurrection. Incidentally, the House should have included in their charges Trump's attempt at threating election officials in all the contested states, but that is another matter. Why are Senate and house members not allowed to vote their conscience and do what is morally right. Apparently both parties have the tradition of trapping their members to vote the party line. We need to do away with the two party system and make everyone run as an Independent.
Joe Malberg
Marana
