Letter: Free Speech
I don't remember what I said 75 years ago that caused my grandfather to respond, "Don't blame the German people, they're afraid of their cruel leader.. If they say anything against him they could be thrown in jail -- maybe killed -- they don't have Freedom of Speech like we do. I didn't by it: my cousin was killed, my uncles were still fighting overseas..

The German people have apologized to the world for having been intimidated into silence 75 years ago. While we forgive them, their behavior is reflected in our mirrors.

Today. I know three American families who are afraid to display "vote for Biden" signs in front of their homes. They live in Republican neighborhoods and are afraid they will be vandalized by vicious Trump supporters. I forgive us all everything :4 fear, a contagious disease, sets us against each other. But as liars are pulled into the light, the truth will free us to take responsibility for our behavior.. It's not too late for love to heal us.

Gretchen Nielsen

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

