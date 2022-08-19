 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Free speech

The following are words that appeared in letters today Aug. 17. Egotistical, low moral standards, heinous, flim flam man, crass comments, mendacity, deceit, denigration of our country's basic values, lies, misinformation, conspiracy theories, serial lying dictator wanna-be. Writers hating Trump and Republicans in general. Imagine carrying this hatred around in your head. For what purpose? Too bad these people don't give us examples. Look in the mirror, read what you wrote. Try being fair. Trump's economy did the country very good. Biden is hurting average citizens.

Gerald Jurries

Green Valley

