Letter: Free Speech

Letter to the Editor - submitted 4/26/22

Omigod... so there will be disinformation on Twitter!!! Are you kidding me? if Twitter is actually what it's described as - "the soapbox in the public square", does anyone truly believe that there's no "disinformation" in our fellow citizens' personal opinions, conversations and proclamations? I would guess that 75 -80% of what comes out of peoples' mouths in any free-flowing conversation is disinformation. You can't even get 2 or 3 guys who just watched the same football game to agree on the what, how and why of the game they watched together an hour ago! Frankly, we should be thankful for our propensity to spew disinformation - not just at the local bar, but on every college campus, and (worst of all) in the halls of congress. What's good about that you ask? Simple... it helps us to develop healthy skepticism. We learn the most important lesson free speech teaches us: take everything you hear with a grain of salt.

Bud Snyder

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

