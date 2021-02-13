Letter: Free Up the Senate Vote

There is a long history in our country of making important decisions behind closed doors. The trial of Donald Trump begins on February 9th. Members of the U.S. Senate will determine whether his words and actions gave rise to the insurrection that brought our democracy to its knees on January 6th. Because of the dark shadow of intimidation that hangs over our senators, and because of the very real threat of violence to some of those individuals, the vote on guilt or innocence should be made by secret ballot. Based on the use of secret ballots in previous impeachment trials, there is nothing legally or constitutionally that would prohibit members from voting in that way. It would give senators the freedom to put politics aside and vote based solely on the facts presented.
Mona Udstuen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.