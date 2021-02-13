 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Free Up the Senate Vote
View Comments

Letter: Free Up the Senate Vote

  • Comments

There is a long history in our country of making important decisions behind closed doors. The trial of Donald Trump begins on February 9th. Members of the U.S. Senate will determine whether his words and actions gave rise to the insurrection that brought our democracy to its knees on January 6th. Because of the dark shadow of intimidation that hangs over our senators, and because of the very real threat of violence to some of those individuals, the vote on guilt or innocence should be made by secret ballot. Based on the use of secret ballots in previous impeachment trials, there is nothing legally or constitutionally that would prohibit members from voting in that way. It would give senators the freedom to put politics aside and vote based solely on the facts presented.

Mona Udstuen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our vote…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News