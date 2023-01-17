 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Freed. Brittany

I have read several opinions on the Brittney Griner prisoner swap and they range from armchair Generals criticizing Biden "I could have gotten two prisoners traded" to outright racism " I would have traded for a white veteran instead of a black drug using basketball player."

What they don't get is the prisoners were in Russia and they hold all the cards. If they don't want to trade they don't. Biden had a chance to free an American and he took it. It was the right thing to do.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

