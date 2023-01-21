Letter: Freedom Caucus - The false mother

There is a story of King Soloman and two women who claim to be the mother of a young boy. In the story King Soloman threatens to cut the boy in half and give half to each mother. It is then the the true mother exclaims:

"Please don't kill my son," the baby's mother screams. "Your Majesty, I love him very much, but give him to her. Just don't kill him." The other woman shouts, "Go ahead and cut him in half. Then neither of us will have the baby."

House Republicans are threatening to deadlock the country's Budget process if Democrats don't give in to their demands. Democrats have agreed to negotiate this issue on other accounts, but that the debt ceiling should be raised to avoid damage to the country. However, the GOP is too willing to kill the country to spite the Democrats, to care about us.

Dan Pendergrass

West side