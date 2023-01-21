 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Freedom Caucus - The false mother

  • Comments

There is a story of King Soloman and two women who claim to be the mother of a young boy. In the story King Soloman threatens to cut the boy in half and give half to each mother. It is then the the true mother exclaims:

"Please don't kill my son," the baby's mother screams. "Your Majesty, I love him very much, but give him to her. Just don't kill him." The other woman shouts, "Go ahead and cut him in half. Then neither of us will have the baby."

House Republicans are threatening to deadlock the country's Budget process if Democrats don't give in to their demands. Democrats have agreed to negotiate this issue on other accounts, but that the debt ceiling should be raised to avoid damage to the country. However, the GOP is too willing to kill the country to spite the Democrats, to care about us.

Dan Pendergrass

People are also reading…

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Letter: Arizona/Mexico border

Letter: Arizona/Mexico border

President Biden finally decided make an effort to find the Mexican border. Someone must have told him that his visit to Phoenix on December 6 …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News