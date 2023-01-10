 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Freedom Caucus House of Representatives

Normally a gridlocked government might be a good thing, but with the current rabble in charge of the house they will probably damage the economy and State of the Union then blame it on the Democrats. The Republican freedom caucus does not want to govern; theirs is a performative politics to stop any one else from governing. Electing a puppet speaker, hostage to their ambition, is the precondition for their sabotage. You don’t need a mob to invade the Capitol to achieve your ends your speaker will now do the job. Too bad the Democrats couldn't make a deal to have a moderate Republican elected Speaker and a power sharing agreement. Now the House will be two years of the Jerry Springer show. Trumpism isn't an ideology, it is an infection and now we will all pay the price.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

