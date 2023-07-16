Freedom Caucus should be renamed. This American Taliban believes in taking away a woman's right to make decisions about her health care. Would tell doctors how to care for their patients. They would disenfranchise as many voters as possible, particularly young and minority voters. Tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of government, they want to choose what you can read. Children have to worry about mass shootings due to unwillingness to have sensible gun laws. They would like a return to a fictional America of the 1950s, a Leave it to Beaver world where minorities are seen and everyone know their place.