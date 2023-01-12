 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: freedom caucus

The Freedom caucus-"our" defenders of freedom-have demonstrated a new low-even for them.President Zelensky made a historic appearance before congress. Here is a man fighting for the life of his country and for the freedom of its citizens against the Putin invasion. This band of "defenders" of our freedom chose to show their appreciation and respect for this struggle by either refusing to stand or applaud or -even more disappointing-not even show up. Maybe they need to rethink their self-chosen name and perhaps go with "The not for freedom caucus".

steven gorenstein

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

