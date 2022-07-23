 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Freedom from Religion

Abortion bans are all proposed by certain religious sects, mainly Evangelical Christians and the Catholic church. Their religious and moral objections are based on the belief that life begins at conception. A 1 or 2 or 4 or 8 celled fetus is not a human being. Various religions consider the fetus to become human at various stages of development. So on what do we base abortion restrictions? The Constitution is very clear, the government does not establish a religion nor prohibit the free exercise of religion. Since religions differ so much on abortion and the origin of life, government cannot choose which one to codify in law. Religions have changed as the Southern Baptist Convention approved of Roe v Wade when it was announced. Now they oppose it. Already women are suffering as they wait for lawyers to decide if they can have an abortion, even in cases of atopic pregnancies, which can never proceed to a live birth. This must end.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

