Letter: Freedom not to vax or wear masks

As we learned in school, on March 23, 1775 Patrick Henry stated his famous request, “Give me liberty or give me death”, signaling a beginning of our American Revolution. As I keep reading in the newspapers and on the media how the numbers of cases and deaths occurring is growing again, this phrase keeps going through my mind that the anti-vaxers are endangering everyone’s liberty to live safely in our country. And a number of them are dying of the dreaded covid-19. Were they shouting at the end of their lives “Give me liberty” referring to their right not to wear a mask or get the vaccination that will, if sufficiently given to the eligible population of our country, vanquish this virus and enable us all to enjoy the quality of lives so valiantly fought for in our Revolution.
Laurie Colen
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.