Letter: Freedom of assembly and law and order

President Trump said he doesn’t require masks at his rallies because of our right of freedom of assembly. This right is guaranteed against unreasonable restrictions and interference. But I think asking folks to wear a mask to prevent spread of a deadly virus would not be seen as unreasonable.
Also Trump calls himself the law and order president. Most laws are made to protect the public. For example, driving laws compel drivers to act responsibly and not cause accidents that would harm others. So Trump should support a requirement for folks to wear masks to protect others.
Unfortunately, Trump tells his followers not to wear a mask by his example and by inferring that some Americans wear a mask to signal their disapproval of him. But requiring folks to wear a mask is not unreasonable and is simply compelling them to be responsible and not harm others.
Jean Barkley
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!