Letter: Freedom of choice

It's amazing how Republicans, anti-vaxxers and anti-mask wearers all claim it is their right to choose to do or not do these things. Yet that same group wish to tell women how to deal with their bodies if pregnant. Yes we will take away your freedom of CHOICE to have an abortion. And still I bet they are unhappy that gays and lesbians can marry now. They shouldn't be allowed that CHOICE. And then there are the transgender folks who can't play sports with the gender they have selected nor use a toilet designated for a particular gender.
Funny how responsibility never occurs to these advocates of freedom of choice.They just don't give a damn if they spread more COVID because they are part of the ME ONLY group. Sorry, that's not what FREEDOM of CHOICE means!
Carl Olson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.