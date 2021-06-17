Letter: Freedom of speech should not apply to usurpers

I believe in free speech as stated in the Constitution. Everyone has the “right” to speak their minds freely and without “government” censorship. The right of free speech, which is applicable to state and local governments under the Constitution, prevents only government restrictions on speech, not restrictions imposed by private individuals, media, or businesses unless they are acting on behalf of the government.
The same free speech rights apply to the press/media. Although censorship has been attempted, most recently by a rejected embryonic president, the press, as stated by Thomas Jefferson a few years ago, in 1786, when he wrote, "Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.” (ABAJOURNAL -(5/1/17).
Jefferson reaffirmed his long-held belief in 1804, writing, “Our first object should therefore be to leave open to him all the avenues to truth. The most effectual hitherto found is the freedom of the press.” (American History: Revolution to Reconstruction and beyond)
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.