Letter: Freedom of Speech

Since when is it a crime to voice ones opinion. Silencing Representative Cheyney is a prime example. Trump lost the election fair and square, but yet he still is whining and complaining. He will never accept defeat, give it up Donald and admit it. Welcome the new president. Joe Biden has done more for this country since he has been president than Trump did in (4) four years. We are supposedly a Republic, but yet Biden has to overcome numerous obstacles.
Ms. Cheney had the nerve to stand up and voice her opinion and she was silenced. This is a crime.
Let's all try and make America great and not the laughing stock of our Allies. Trump is a CROOK and needs to pay for his crimes and not HIDE. Irately.
Peter Monteverde
Southeast side
