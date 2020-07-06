Letter: Freedom of speech

The current campaign to remove statues honoring anyone who ever owned slaves or made racial inappropriate remarks is approaching anarchy. Statues are just another form of free speech which should be protected by the Constitution. Freedom of speech is not the same as freedom from being offended. In fact, it is just the opposite - if you truly believe in freedom of speech, then you are guaranteed to be offended by something. For me seeing the American flag burned is offensive, but our courts have determined rightly or wrongly that burning our flag is protected by our Constitution. It is a difficult concept to embrace, but it is necessary in order to live in this republic. We collectively need to grow a thicker skin and learn to say "NO" when someone makes unreasonable demands. If we had elected leaders instead of politicians at the Federal, state, and local levels, we wouldn't be having this problem.
David Smith
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!