Letter: FREEDOM PREVAILS BY VOTING
Letter: FREEDOM PREVAILS BY VOTING

“WE THE PEOPLE” are coming out in droves determined to make our individual votes count in spite of the numbers and types of deterrents that have made their way into our 2020 election process. The freedom to vote has been greatly hindered but not yet taken away. It is with our votes that we resoundingly express our determination to have our Constitution prevail as our ‘law of the land’. By the looks of the long lines, the length of time being up to ten hours to get to vote, we prove to those set out to destroy our democracy, ‘not on our watch’. True, the final results are not in nor is the transition into new leadership free from challenge, but the renewed signs of people getting involved in our democracy by getting out to vote shows our present leaders and the world that the majority of us will retain our government under our Constitution.

Cathey Langione

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

