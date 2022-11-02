 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Freedom: Republic Style

Freedom (n.): The power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint. The Republican interpretation includes Freedom to own assault-style rifles; Freedom to control women’s bodies; Freedom to support white Christian nationalism and the Great Replacement Theory; Freedom to flout the rule of law; Freedom to reject election results; Freedom to deride climate change as a hoax; Freedom to ignore facts and embrace conspiracy theories; Freedom to incite or condone violent domestic extremism; Freedom to plunder the planet and destroy the environment for financial gain; Freedom to discriminate against minorities and the disadvantaged; Freedom to cut taxes on the rich; Freedom to ignore the separation of church and state; and Freedom to flout the fundamental tenets of our democratic republic. A Republican vote is a vote for “Freedom”—their version, but certainly not mine.

Julian Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

