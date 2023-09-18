"For the Lord your God is God of gods and lord of Lords. the great God, mighty and awesome, who shows no partiality and accepts no bribes. He defends the cause of the fatherless and the widow, and loves the foreigner residing among you, giving them food and clothing. And you are to love those who are foreigners for you yourselves were foreigners in Egypt." Deuteronomy 10:17-19.
Concerning those who reach our borders, no matter their reason, God asks for compassion. Our government, with our laws, is put into place by our Creator. Romans 13:1-2. As difficult as having such compassion may seem, we citizens of the United States of America are obligated to treat those struggling individuals with the same care and respect we demand for ourselves.
Bob Wineland
Northwest side
