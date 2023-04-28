A political cartoon caught my eye in the Arizona Daily Star showing two boys walking home, with one giving his library card to the other saying “I don’t want my parents to find it”. At one time, they probably would’ve been passing an early Playboy issue back and forth but in today’s world we see that a public library seems to contain greater evils than a 50’s Playboy magazine. The greatest evil is that while these “banned” books and articles have always been around and available, now a few political hacks and religious bigots are making a decision that will affect all of us; i.e., the freedom to read what we want and with the author of our choice – perhaps the librarians should wrap their books and magazines in plain brown paper to shield children from the world around them so eventually they can become as narrow minded as some of our civic leaders.