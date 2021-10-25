 Skip to main content
Letter: Freedom to Vote Act Is Unamerican
Letter: Freedom to Vote Act Is Unamerican

Re: the Oct. 15 letter "Senate sets sights on elections bill."

There has never been a time in American history when assaults on our Constitution and its traditions of conducting affairs have been greater.

If we don’t like Supreme Court decisions, pack it with our friends.

If the 50-50 split Senate is impeding our idea of progress, don’t just get rid of the filibuster but scrap this entire half of Congress.

And if we truly want total dominance for our political ideology, we must demand enactment of the Freedom to Vote Act which replaces the patchwork of state-run election systems with a totalitarian-style top-down system.

This so-called patchwork is actually a quilt of fifty united states and the thread that sews us together is the enumerated powers provided by our Constitution. Since 1789 this document has seen us through 59 presidential elections and hundreds of thousands of others.

Let’s stay the course.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

