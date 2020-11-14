 Skip to main content
Letter: FREEDOM TO VOTE CONTINUES
We have so much to celebrate with the election over and Biden/Harris the winners. But, what a surprise to those of us who supported this team, thinking the majority of our fellow citizens felt the same. It is mind-boggling to now know that almost half of our voting population really did want Trump to win a second term. It is disheartening to realize by the voter turnout that our divide is so extreme. To many of us, this was a vote for the sake of our country to make sure that our Constitution and the rule of law would not be extinguished. Those that voted for Trump apparently didn’t realize that had Trump won, they wouldn’t have had the freedom to vote in the next presidential election. There wouldn’t have been such an election.

Cathey Langione

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

