Letter: Freedom

Goldstone's article on "misused terms" said that the "freedom" or "personal freedom" of people to refuse vaccines or mask mandates diminished the freedom of others. Being "free" to kill or take what you want are conscious overt acts of "absolute freedom" and, I agree, is impossible to have. Vaccine free and mask free people however, may or may not be infected, they may or may not be contagious, the infection they may or may not cause may only result in flu-like symptoms. On the other hand, teen and elderly drivers are three times more likely to cause fatal auto accidents. (Note: More teens die in auto accidents than of COVID) That doesn't mean that all teens and elderly will cause fatal accidents and there are no calls to "do the responsible thing" and keep those drivers off of the road because some "might" cause a fatality. While I don't disagree that you can't have absolute freedom, the first paragraph sets up "right-wing America" as the guilty party.
R. Mederos
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.