Letter: Freedom
We humans have lived and become dominant throughout history because we have chosen to form cohesive social groups called society and community. We have also chosen to abide by norms which may, at times, restrict some individual's desires or activities, but which, in turn, allow all of us to live together. Freedom is not doing whatever you want. Freedom is being cooperative so that we can all be safe. Put on your mask! What you think is your freedom is killing others. It's not all about you.

Fred Mueller

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

