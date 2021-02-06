Letter: Friendly Persuasion

Unity comes from reaching common ground through discussion in friendship, or from power grinding us to submit.
President Biden said in his inaugural speech “We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury, no progress, only exhausting outrage.” Let’s walk the walk; President Biden hasn’t.
He should prove that he, unlike Speaker Pelosi who calls us enemies, is a friend. He, after decades of privilege and power, may not because with growing, rewarding, calcifying power, one’s moral sense shrinks. Having great power corrupts one, and who wants an amoral friend?
Until President Biden and power-habituated, authoritarian Speaker Pelosi prove to be reliably trustworthy friends, why listen? Never submit to antagonistic, disagreeable, hostile power.
Dane Hall
Sierra Vista
