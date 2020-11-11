 Skip to main content
Letter: Frightening Role Model
Tim Steller’s article on Martha McSally left me both frightened and sad.

Some people he interviewed told him that their daughters idolize McSally and see her as a role model. Some find her “inspirational.”

This is the same McSally who “approved” vicious television ads against her opponent, ads in which her opponent was both demonized and dehumanized. In her debate with Kelly, McSally called Kelly a derisive nickname, the same way that Trump does with people he opposes.

It scares and saddens me to think about young people growing up to admire the kind of toxic images and verbiage that was used in most of McSally’s ads.

The young people who I know value kindness and respect for others. They do not bully or name-call.

I guess that we will see another generation of people who support meanness going up against people who prefer looking for common ground.

Becky Schulman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

