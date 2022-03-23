 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: From the same cloth?
How heartbreaking the photo of the wounded pregnant woman being removed from the bombed maternity and childrens' hospital in Ukraine. What a horrendous symbol of Putin's "genius" - Trump's assessment of Putin's invasion. The usually "all day, everyday in your face" ex-president is uncharacteristically laying very low, strangely silent now. The situation in Ukraine and resulting world-wide outcry and damnation is creating a dilemma for him - how to transition from Putin hero-worshiper to international relations tough guy? All Americans should review the video of Trump's performance in Helsinki, as he took Putin's word over his own intelligence experts and cozied up to the dictator on the international stage. A stunning and glaringly revealing portrait of Trump that all should reflect on and remember.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

