Letter: From Whence We Came
Letter: From Whence We Came

I am so very proud to be an American.

Born of humble parents who did great things, I was fortunate to, while enrolled at a prestigious college earned by merit, to work, part time, for a US Senator during four years from 1961-65, and, help create sandwiches for the 1963 March on Washington during which Martin Luther King, so, eloquently defined the American Dream. I served in the Army from 1966-67.

Now, this!

I will not say his name again. But do ask our Forefather’s, their forgiveness, as Our Lord and Savior was quoted: “They do not know, of which they do.”

Carl Bosse

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

