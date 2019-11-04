House minority leader Kevin McCarthy's suggestion that President Trump’s 4th amendment rights have been violated is unfounded. The Fruit of the Poisonous Tree argument, which stems from a legal principle invalidating evidence gathered in the course of a fourth amendment-violating search, does not apply to an Impeachment inquiry. (For example, if police search your home without a warrant, the gun they discover cannot be introduced as evidence at your murder trial.) The Constitution does not contain language that requires a full House vote to commence an Impeachment inquiry. The House is exercising its legitimate powers to investigate the president's actions regarding Ukraine and is empowered to create and vote on the rules used for Impeachment proceedings. All rules outlined for present day Impeachment proceedings are consistent with those used for presidents Nixon and Clinton.
Linda Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.