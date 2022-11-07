 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: fuel prices

  • Comments

Many Democrats state that there is nothing we can do about the high prices of gas. Blame is attributed to the war in Ukraine and the pandemic. Were they not here during the Trump administration when we were energy independent, major exporters of gas and oil? Biden declared war on the fossil fuel business, shut the pipeline from Canada that would have brought 900,000 gallons of fuel a day. The U.S. has the largest reserves of oil on the planet. We should be unleashing the industry to alleviate our current problem. Biden is currently releasing reserves in our strategic oil reserves for political reasons. He is hoping that it will drive prices downward to effect the elections. That position as well as most everything he has done is incompetent and creating more pain for everyone.

bill dowdall

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News