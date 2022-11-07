Letter: fuel prices

Many Democrats state that there is nothing we can do about the high prices of gas. Blame is attributed to the war in Ukraine and the pandemic. Were they not here during the Trump administration when we were energy independent, major exporters of gas and oil? Biden declared war on the fossil fuel business, shut the pipeline from Canada that would have brought 900,000 gallons of fuel a day. The U.S. has the largest reserves of oil on the planet. We should be unleashing the industry to alleviate our current problem. Biden is currently releasing reserves in our strategic oil reserves for political reasons. He is hoping that it will drive prices downward to effect the elections. That position as well as most everything he has done is incompetent and creating more pain for everyone.