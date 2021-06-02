Letter: Fueling the Flames?

Has anyone ever heard of putting out a fire by adding fuel to the flames? This is what new gun laws proposed by certain states will do…make it easier to buy guns, do away with background checks, anyone over 21 not a felon can buy a gun, of course without background checks how would we know? No training required…on and on. With two more mass shootings, the Miami police chief shook his head, expressing frustration over these new laws as well as the idea of defunding the police. Defunding is not what is needed, but more funding and better training.
Don’t we need adults in the room from both parties, to come up with regulations to make it harder to kill people…or is it too late?
Ginia Desmond
Downtown
