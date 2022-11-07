Letter: Full-page Citizens for Sanity ad, 10-20-22

Citizens for Sanity, a misnamed group if there ever was one, blares in red capital letters in a full-page ad on page A3 of October 20's Star that "MARK KELLY BETRAYED YOU" by voting "for open borders...over and over."

The ad claims that on six Senate votes over 17 months, Kelly allegedly cast "the deciding vote" to "keep our borders wide open."

However, even a moment's reflection reminds us that in a 50-50 Senate, every single vote, on either side, is "the deciding vote" on any measure. Kelly's impact is exactly equal to - and only equal to - every other senator's. Each senator in a 50-50 chamber may be said to cast "the" deciding vote. Thus, such an ad's hyperbole is convincing only to the gullible. Each senator's vote is critical, but not controlling.

The voting public must similarly think critically, and recognize the inherent fallacy in such pandering. No one senator is "the" deciding vote. But each of our votes counts - a lot.

Regula Case

Midtown