Letter: Full speed ahead

In light of the recent rapid increase of Covid cases (4.7% higher just last Saturday), how can our governor and state health director bury their heads in the caliche and do nothing to reverse the trend? When will they act - once hospitalizations near 90%? 95%? How about starting with one reliable measure: mandate wearing masks until this crisis recedes. How about letting the local mayors who are most familiar with their own city’s pulse be allowed to manage it. Until crowds of people stop gathering closely together, many without masks, how can one comfortably patronize local restaurants and businesses, if one doesn’t feel safe doing so? Especially, when the standards that worked successfully at the beginning of the pandemic have been rendered impotent by reopening too quickly? Unfortunately, until there is a therapeutic treatment, or vaccine, one must remain captive to our state and federal government leaders who employ a “damn the torpedos, full speed ahead” mentality.
Gary Simons
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
