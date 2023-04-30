Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina’s opening statement rang lame with me. “It all comes down to: do you believe the unbelievable?” Oh, come on! Trump himself used to brag openly on TV about such exploits. “You can hate Donald Trump. That’s OK. But there’s a time and a secret place for that. It’s called a ballot box in an election. It’s not here in a court of law,” Well, ‘We the People’ did speak in 2020. And 2016, where he lost the popular vote. But, thank you for the OK to hate him. Maybe not the best jury instruction of all time. “ Nobody’s above the law, but no one is beneath it” OK, then, just where did the nickname “Teflon Don” come from? Surely such a high-priced lawyer could come up with better statements. Or maybe not.