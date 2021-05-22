 Skip to main content
Letter: Funding Israeli Agression
Letter: Funding Israeli Agression

The equivalent of the Proud Boys is sitting in the Israeli Parliament. When the United States continues to support Israel, we are underwriting the ethnic segregation, and extreme Trumpism-like sentiment that is happening now with the Jim Crow Laws Israel instills over the Palestinian people. Today, a friend said, "If Hamas left Israel alone, there would be peace. If Israel leaves Hamas alone, Israel would be destroyed." Let us remember that Americans said the same thing about Blacks and Indians and was South Africa's sentiment with apartheid. Continuing to push Israeli occupation by displacing Palestinians out of their homes and holding them as second-class citizens is both inhumane and an act that the United States cannot continue to support with billions of our tax dollars.

Emery Nicoletti

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

