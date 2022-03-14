 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Funding Public Education
View Comments

Letter: Funding Public Education

  • Comments

Re: the March 9 letter "Funding public education."

The gentleman who responded to Funding Public Education by stating that parents are fed up with their children being indoctrinated rather than educated appears to be saying that it is OK to defund public education. Children go to school to socialize, to learn, and to develop into citizens of the world. The negativity surrounding educational professionals and the defunding of public education will harm all of us. Public schools should be showplaces of American democracy. Teachers are not interested in spouting personal political beliefs or indoctrinating students; they are too busy planning lessons to meet the needs of a diverse population, assessing how much students have learned, and developing relationships with students that open doors to learning. The best gift we could give our children is to give the utmost respect to teachers and all other school personnel and to support them in all ways possible.

Judith Nelson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Traitors

While changing The Flat screen I stumbled on to a war movie, Hamburger Hill a true story of the battle in Vietnam! I got flashbacks of dead bo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News