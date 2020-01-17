Letter: Funding the IRS
Letter: Funding the IRS

Re: the Jan. 10 article "IRS in '19 struggled to process refunds, answer the phone."

Thank you for the AP article, It points out that the IRS's inability to provide adequate customer service is due to a declining budget coupled with an increased workload. What the article does not address is how this came to be.

I have a theory. Republicans operate with the belief that government takes in too much money and spending must be reduced. So, Congress cuts budgets. But they don't cut the mandates the agencies are tasked to carry out. As a result the agencies perform poorly. Apparently this is good politics. But it is bad business.

The IRS is not the only federal agency with this problem. Perhaps it is time for Congress to either adequately fund agencies or eliminate them completely.

Steven Brown

Midtown

