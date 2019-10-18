California passes a law banning new fur sales is sweet music for my soul and, I believe, for the evolution of our world's collective.... As we tune ourselves into what is the God Conscious aspects of our human connection to animal and all other life forms, we expand the awareness of our truest and most higher selves, which is that everything is connected and reflected back to our every selves. I believe, the one God that we are all in the likeness of in spirit and in equality is what one of the grandest spiritual teachings observes, Heaven on Earth.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
