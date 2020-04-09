Letter: Future coronavirus nostalgia
Letter: Future coronavirus nostalgia

Does it occur to anyone else that one day, we will feel nostalgia for the time we lived through the COVID-19 crisis? Some will recall pulling together and "doing our bit." However, I recall a Monty Python sketch in which well-off chaps got to reminiscing about their humble upbringings and it became a contest of who had the more deprived origins ("We used to dream of having a corridor."). I imagine in a few decades, young people will have to sit through lectures about life in 2020. "You think you have it tough? Back in 2020, my family were all knocked out by the coronavirus and single-handed, I had to fight off our neighbors who were trying to steal our paper towels and toilet paper! And my neighbors were a whole family of body-building, chainsaw-wielding disco mimes!"

Robert Fisher

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

