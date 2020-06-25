Letter: Future of cities

As remote working from home becomes more prevalent (acceptability and productivity are key), questions arise about the future of cities. Cities were created necessarily by the advent/expansion of commerce; centralization of business resulted. Now, due to the coronavirus, some businesses and enterprises are finding their financial interests may be best served by remote workers. If effectiveness and efficiency are not compromised (obviously this needs to be monitored and evaluated); why wouldn't it be in the business or enterprise interest to structure the work force to accommodate the new reality?
Three of my children are working from home and adjusting to it. Its' newness is uncomfortably challenging. None of them like it. Gallup says 59% of workers would prefer to work from home. Imagine what that means to the cities of the world. What of office space rentals, restaurants and bars, fewer car miles and traffic jams. Just imagine.
Remote work may do to cities what the internet is doing to brick and mortar retail stores.
Bernie Bennett
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!