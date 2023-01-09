Letter: Future of Water Supply in the West

Congratulations and thanks Arizona Daily Star for the extensive coverage of the impending water crisis in our state and the west! I have seldom seen a 'local' newspaper give so much space to a single issue. Thank you to Tony Davis and Kelly Presnell for the well written series of articles. The articles were well balanced and comprehensive. It is a pleasure to open a newspaper and find such commitment to great journalism! Well done.
Eugene Kupferman
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.