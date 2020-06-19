Letter: G Will Back Off
I tolerate everyone’s opinion only until they cross the barrier of decency. The George Will piece has no place in a society where acceptable behavior entail some level of courtesy. His lack of respect for the presidency and opposing views is typical of how our younger generation behaves today. What kind of an example are we setting? It is no wonder the lack of respect for law and order is prevalent on the streets today. To set a better example Mr. Will could better serve the community if he used his brain to come up with ideas for positive solutions rather than standing behind his newspaper ink and trashing American values.

Don Flood

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

