Letter: Gannett discontinuing OpEd

So Gannett doesn't want to run OpEd pages anymore because too many people are discontinuing their subscriptions because they don't like what they read?? How are they going to feel when people discontinue their newspapers because they are no longer serve as an avenue to hear other's people opinions and ideas? I want to know what my neighbors are thinking, and I want to hear what the opinion columnists are saying from both sides of the issues. I may not agree, but I always want to hear both sides before I judge. My neighbor across town may provide an aspect I hadn't thought of. As far as I go to support the extravagance of a daily newspaper, don't push me too far, Gannett!

Bonnie Brunotte

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

